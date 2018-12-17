Chargers' Hunter Henry: Returns to practice
Henry (knee) returned to practice Monday, opening a 21-day window for the Chargers to place him on the active roster or rule him out for the rest of the season.
Cleared for individual drills less than seven months after suffering an ACL tear, Henry seems to be enjoying an unusually rapid recovery with eyes toward suiting up at some point during the playoffs. He'll presumably be limited to a part-time role if it ends up happening, but he should be headed for a three-down job in a productive offense next season.
