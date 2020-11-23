Henry caught four of seven targets for 48 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 34-28 win over the Jets.

Henry tied for third on the team in targets and hauled in exactly four receptions for the fifth time in the last six games. He made a two-yard touchdown grab in the second quarter to help his team stretch the lead, giving him scores in back-to-back games after going without one the previous three outings. Henry should have plenty of chances to continue thriving in next Sunday's road matchup with the Bills.