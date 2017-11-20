Chargers' Hunter Henry: Sees five targets in win
Henry was a non factor in the 54-24 rout of the Bills on Sunday, catching two of his five targets for 25 yards.
It's clear by this point that Henry is merely the third or fourth option in the Chargers balanced passing attack, as the offense continues to work through Melvin Gordon and Keenan Allen. Despite seeing the fourth-most targets on the team, Henry is firmly muddled in a offense content on spreading the ball around, and as a result remains simply a high-end secondary option at tight end for fantasy owners.
More News
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Kept in check Sunday•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Catches two passes•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Leads team in receiving•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Posts career-high 90 receiving yards•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Finds end zone again Sunday•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Incredible touchdown catch in loss•
-
Drop A.P.? Bench Hunt and Goff?
Heath Cummings says you can cut loose on Adrian Peterson and Jared Goff owners need to find...
-
Early Week 12 Waiver Wire
Get a jump on the competition with Dave Richard's early look at the waiver wire after Sunday's...
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.