Henry was a non factor in the 54-24 rout of the Bills on Sunday, catching two of his five targets for 25 yards.

It's clear by this point that Henry is merely the third or fourth option in the Chargers balanced passing attack, as the offense continues to work through Melvin Gordon and Keenan Allen. Despite seeing the fourth-most targets on the team, Henry is firmly muddled in a offense content on spreading the ball around, and as a result remains simply a high-end secondary option at tight end for fantasy owners.