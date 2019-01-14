Henry (knee) played 14 of the Chargers' 71 offensive snaps in Sunday's 41-28 loss to the Patriots in the divisional round. He failed to reel in his lone target of the contest.

Cleared to suit up less than eight months after tearing the ACL in his right knee, Henry was only able to contribute in a minimal capacity. Fellow tight ends Antonio Gates (44) and Virgil Green (21) both earned more snaps, even though the Chargers' pass-heavy game script would have typically favored Henry. The limited usage in a win-or-go-home game suggests Henry still hasn't fully recovered from knee surgery, but he should be closer to 100 percent health by the time OTAs begin in the spring. With Gates likely headed for retirement and Green offering most of his impact as a blocker, expect Henry to re-emerge as one of the Chargers' top pass-catching threats in 2019.