Chargers' Hunter Henry: Sees minimal work in season debut
Henry (knee) played 14 of the Chargers' 71 offensive snaps in Sunday's 41-28 loss to the Patriots in the divisional round. He failed to reel in his lone target of the contest.
Cleared to suit up less than eight months after tearing the ACL in his right knee, Henry was only able to contribute in a minimal capacity. Fellow tight ends Antonio Gates (44) and Virgil Green (21) both earned more snaps, even though the Chargers' pass-heavy game script would have typically favored Henry. The limited usage in a win-or-go-home game suggests Henry still hasn't fully recovered from knee surgery, but he should be closer to 100 percent health by the time OTAs begin in the spring. With Gates likely headed for retirement and Green offering most of his impact as a blocker, expect Henry to re-emerge as one of the Chargers' top pass-catching threats in 2019.
More News
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Suits up Sunday•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Officially questionable for Sunday•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Comes off PUP list•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Likely activation if Bolts advance•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Won't return Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Divisional Round Injury Updates
Carson Wentz isn't back yet, but the Rams and Chiefs could have two of their key playmakers...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, best lineup
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy football rankings, divisional
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Divisional round DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over the Divisional Playoffs? We've...
-
Early 2019 Non-PPR Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first non-PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Updated playoff challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...