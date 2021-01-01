The Chargers won't activate Henry from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's season finale against the Chiefs, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Henry will thus conclude the 2020 campaign with consecutive absences after having yet to clear all health-related protocols since he was added to the list Dec. 24. While Henry was sidelined for the Week 16 loss to the Broncos, Donald Parham led Chargers tight ends in offensive snap share (81 percent), but Stephen Anderson (44 percent of snaps) doubled him up in targets, 6-3. Expect both Parham and Anderson to have prominent roles in the Week 17 passing game, as another key target in top wideout Keenan Allen (reserve/COVID-19 list) will also be sitting out.