Henry (hip) doesn't carry an injury designation into Thursday's game against the Raiders after practicing fully Wednesday.
Henry's practice participation revved up as the week progressed, and the Chargers' top tight end should be all systems go against Las Vegas. He'll look to top his modest output of four catches for 33 yards from the Week 9 meeting between these AFC West foes.
More News
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Limited on Tuesday's report•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Listed as DNP on practice estimate•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Hardly difference maker in win•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Hardly involved in blowout loss•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Effective in loss•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Scores for second straight game•