Henry (illness) didn't practice Wednesday.
Henry's status will thus need to be monitored as Sunday's game against the Broncos approaches, though a return to practice Thursday, at any participation level, would suggest that the tight end is in no danger of sitting out Week 16 action.
More News
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Productive night in win•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Sheds injury designation•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Limited on Tuesday's report•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Listed as DNP on practice estimate•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Hardly difference maker in win•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Hardly involved in blowout loss•