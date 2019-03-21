Chargers' Hunter Henry: Slated for rehab-free offseason
General manager Tom Telesco recently said Henry (knee) is on track to be ready for the first day of OTAs, Al Butler of United Press International reports.
Henry tore his ACL in OTAs last offseason and remarkably made it back to log 14 snaps in the Chargers' lone playoff game this past winter. The tight end admitted he wasn't 100 percent at that point, though, and his lowly playing time clearly reflected that. However, it's still notable that he didn't suffer any significant setbacks, and it appears he'll have a full, rehab-free offseason to prepare for the 2019 campaign.
More News
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Still working his way back•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Sees minimal work in season debut•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Suits up Sunday•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Officially questionable for Sunday•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Comes off PUP list•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...