General manager Tom Telesco recently said Henry (knee) is on track to be ready for the first day of OTAs, Al Butler of United Press International reports.

Henry tore his ACL in OTAs last offseason and remarkably made it back to log 14 snaps in the Chargers' lone playoff game this past winter. The tight end admitted he wasn't 100 percent at that point, though, and his lowly playing time clearly reflected that. However, it's still notable that he didn't suffer any significant setbacks, and it appears he'll have a full, rehab-free offseason to prepare for the 2019 campaign.