Chargers' Hunter Henry: Slated to miss time
Henry suffered a tibia plateau fracture to his left knee this past Sunday against the Colts, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
A time-frame for Henry's return has not yet been determined, but it's clear that he's going to miss some action. Next up for the team's tight end looks is Virgil Green, and it wouldn't shock us if the team reached out to Antonio Gates in short order.
