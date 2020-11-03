Henry caught all four of his targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 31-30 loss against the Broncos.

Henry converted every one of his targets and also saw a season-high 84 snaps. While Henry has only scored one touchdown this season, he is on pace to set career highs in receptions and receiving yards, although that's a byproduct of the tight end's lack of durability through five seasons. Just four red zone targets halfway through the campaign is a bit concerning especially after the loss of Austin Ekeler (hamstring), but the Chargers' offense has been relatively efficient with shot plays outside the 20-yard mark which could explain the lack of opportunities somewhat.