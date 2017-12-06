Henry (knee) will be limited at Wednesday's practice, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn downplayed the injury after watching Henry catch seven passes for 81 yards on a career-high nine targets in Sunday's 19-10 win over the Browns. Henry's ability to practice Wednesday, even in a limited capacity, puts him on track for Sunday's matchup with a Washington defense that's struggled to cover tight ends.