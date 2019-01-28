Henry, who returned to game action in the Chargers' Jan. 13 playoff loss to the Patriots, acknowledged that he's still not 100 percent at this stage, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

The tight end only played 14 snaps on offense in his first contest since suffering a torn ACL back in May, but Henry's mere presence on the field following his impressive recovery timetable, bodes well for his chances of regaining top form in advance of the 2019 season. With that in mind, Henry will continue on his rehab path over the next few months leading up to the start of the Chargers' offseason program April 15. Assuming no setbacks in the process, the 24-year-old will look to build off the promise he displayed as a pass catcher in 2017, when he hauled in 45 passes for 579 yards and four TDs in 14 games.