Henry caught six of eight targets for 83 yards in Sunday's 23-20 overtime loss to Kansas City.

First-round pick Justin Herbert got a surprise start under center in place of Tyrod Taylor (chest) and he relied heavily on his tight end in his NFL debut, with only Keenan Allen seeing more targets from the rookie than Henry did. The fifth-year player could see steady volume again in Week 3, but he could struggle to make an impact against a Panthers defense that held Darren Waller in check in its opener and which has been far more vulnerable on the ground than through the air so far.