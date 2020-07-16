Henry and the Chargers didn't reach an agreement on a contract extension before Wednesday's deadline, Jeff Miller of the LA Times reports.

The 25-year-old tight end will play out 2020 with a base salary of $10.6 million under the franchise tag, potentially facing a second tag for $12.7 million next offseason. Despite missing four games with a knee injury early in the season, Henry finished 2019 with career highs for targets (76), receptions (55) and yards (652). He did slow down in December, when he was limited to a 16-165-2 receiving line in five games. The combination of Tyrod Taylor and Justin Herbert at quarterback isn't ideal, but Henry at least figures to handle a three-down role for the 2020 Chargers, competing for targets with Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler and Mike Williams.