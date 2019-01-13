Henry (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's playoff game against the Patriots.

Henry, who is bouncing back from surgery to repair his ACL back in May, will thus make his season debut for the Chargers on Sunday. Prior to suffering his injury, the 24-year-old displayed plenty of promise as a pass catcher, and his return to the mix gives QB Philip Rivers another option in the passing game. Given his lengthy absence, Henry figures to be on a "pitch count" Sunday, but we wouldn't be surprised to see him get some red-zone looks in his return to action, with Virgil Green and Antonio Gates also on hand to absorb tight end snaps that don't go to Henry.

