Henry caught three of seven targets for 23 yards during Sunday's 39-29 win over the Jaguars.

Henry drew the Chargers' second most targets Sunday, behind only Keenan Allen (13), but backup tight ends Virgil Green (ankle) and Donald Parham were both the recipients of rookie quarterback Justin Herbert's touchdown passes to the position. While Henry's 23 yards were tied with last week's total as his lowest mark of the season, the 25-year-old's opportunities were once again there, as he was even targeted in the end zone during Los Angeles' first drive of the day. In Week 8 he'll face the task of taking on a Denver defense that just limited Travis Kelce to 31 yards.