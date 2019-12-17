Henry caught both of his targets for 29 yards and also lost a fumble in the 39-10 loss Sunday to the Vikings.

Henry's disappearance over the last three weeks is a mystery that might never be solved. In a six-game stretch following a return from a tibia plateau fracture, Henry was arguably one of the most dynamic tight ends in the league, recording 35 receptions, 427 receiving yards and three touchdowns thanks to 49 targets --- second most on the team over that stretch behind usual stalwart Keenan Allen. But in the team's three games following a Week 12 bye, Henry was been shockingly absent from the offense, shuffling together a 6-78-1 line behind a paltry nine targets. Part of the loss of production could be blamed on the opposition; both the Broncos in Week 13 and Vikings in Week 15 were aggressively attempting to limit Henry's opportunities, particularly as a safety valve against a heavy pass rush. But it's still bizarre to see such a dramatic switch away from the position, with wide receiver Mike Williams essentially gobbling up the extra targets by way of the deep pass. It remains to be seen how Henry will finish out the fantasy season, as the Chargers could opt to start younger signal callers such as Tyrod Taylor or Easton Stick after yet another alarmingly poor Sunday from franchise icon Philip Rivers.