The Chargers are hopeful Henry (knee) will be able to be activated from injured reserve at some point next month, Adam Schefter reported Sunday on ESPN NFL Countdown.

Henry has been on the PUP list since tearing the ACL in his right knee on May 22, indicating the Chargers had some level of hope that the tight end may be available if the team reached the postseason. After he was seen running with a brace on the knee in mid-September, the best-case scenario was believed to be a return before the end of the regular season. Schefter confirmed as much Sunday, but it's difficult to trust that the third-year tight end will indeed be available for the fantasy postseason due to the nature of the injury.