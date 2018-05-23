Chargers' Hunter Henry: Tears ACL, out for season
Henry tore his ACL in OTAs on Tuesday and will miss the 2018 season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Though Schefter noted Henry and the club will seek a second opinion Wednesday, Schefter's source says Henry will not suit up this coming season. After snagging 12 touchdown passes over his first two with the Chargers, Henry was slated for an uptick in responsibility after Antonio Gates wasn't re-signed. Henry and Gates split snaps the last two years, and Henry was targeted 4.43 times per game in 2017, compared to 3.3 targets for Gates. The No. 35 pick in 2016 projected to be a top TE in the fantasy realm due to his larger role, but now the Chargers will be stuck scrambling for a replacement. Schefter added that Los Angeles will consider inking Gates to a short-term deal to fill the void.
More News
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Ready for bigger role•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Recovered from lacerated kidney•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Expected to be ready for offseason program•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Diagnosed with kidney laceration•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Leaves Saturday's loss•
-
Fantasy Football 2018: Top workhorse RBs
SportsLine simulated the entire 2018 NFL season 10,000 to come up with must-have workhorse...
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Coleman
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Our latest PPR mock heavy at WR
Fantasy owners usually gravitate toward drafting running backs early and often, even in PPR....
-
Fantasy Mailbag: Pass on Luck?
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also looks...
-
First post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...