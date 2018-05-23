Henry tore his ACL in OTAs on Tuesday and will miss the 2018 season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Though Schefter noted Henry and the club will seek a second opinion Wednesday, Schefter's source says Henry will not suit up this coming season. After snagging 12 touchdown passes over his first two with the Chargers, Henry was slated for an uptick in responsibility after Antonio Gates wasn't re-signed. Henry and Gates split snaps the last two years, and Henry was targeted 4.43 times per game in 2017, compared to 3.3 targets for Gates. The No. 35 pick in 2016 projected to be a top TE in the fantasy realm due to his larger role, but now the Chargers will be stuck scrambling for a replacement. Schefter added that Los Angeles will consider inking Gates to a short-term deal to fill the void.