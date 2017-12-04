Henry caught seven of his nine targets for 81 yards in the 19-10 win Sunday over the Browns.

Given the Browns season-long struggles to cover the tight end, Henry figured to be a focal point of the offense Sunday, turning a season-high in targets to a career-tying mark in receptions. While ESPN's Eric D. Williams did note that Hunter Henry appeared to take a big hit to the legs near the end of the contest, the lack of attention to the injury post game likely is a positive indication moving forward. Fantasy owners will want to pay attention to the practice reports Tuesday, but should everything check out, Henry is primed for another solid matchup against the Redskins.