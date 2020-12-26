The Chargers elevated tight end Matt Sokol from the practice squad Saturday, which may indicate the team isn't expecting Henry (undisclosed) to be available Sunday against the Broncos, Gavino Borquez of USA Today reports.

Henry didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list one day later, giving him very little time to make his way through league protocols to be able to suit up for game day. If Henry doesn't return to the active roster in time for Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, Donald Parham is slated to start at tight end for L.A.