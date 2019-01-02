Chargers' Hunter Henry: Wild-card status still up in air
Coach Anthony Lynn said the Chargers haven't made a decision about Henry (knee) playing in Sunday's wild-card game in Baltimore, but if he suits up he'll be on a "pitch count," Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Henry seems to be closing in on a return from a torn ACL in near-record time, with an appearance Sunday marking a little more than seven and a half months from the initial injury. Before that comes to fruition, though, he'll have to activated from the PUP list. As a result, he didn't appear on Wednesday's practice report because he has yet to rejoin the 53-man roster. If he's cleared to play during the Chargers' postseason run, Henry will soak up some of the snaps that have gone to Virgil Green and Antonio Gates in his absence.
More News
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Likely to play in wild-card round•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Return in playoffs possible•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Returns to practice•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Ready for individual work•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Return in 2018 still considered long shot•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Team hopeful for return this season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Top Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...