Coach Anthony Lynn said the Chargers haven't made a decision about Henry (knee) playing in Sunday's wild-card game in Baltimore, but if he suits up he'll be on a "pitch count," Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Henry seems to be closing in on a return from a torn ACL in near-record time, with an appearance Sunday marking a little more than seven and a half months from the initial injury. Before that comes to fruition, though, he'll have to activated from the PUP list. As a result, he didn't appear on Wednesday's practice report because he has yet to rejoin the 53-man roster. If he's cleared to play during the Chargers' postseason run, Henry will soak up some of the snaps that have gone to Virgil Green and Antonio Gates in his absence.