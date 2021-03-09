The Chargers won't use their franchise tag on Henry, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Doing so would have resulted in a cap hit for Henry that would have been close to $13 million. Popper notes that the Chargers still figure to be looking to re-sign the tight end to a long-term deal, but unless that happens in short order Henry will be able to explore other options once free agency opens.
More News
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Activated from COVID-19 list•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Set to miss finale•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Not playing Sunday•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Trending toward absence Sunday•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Expected to miss Sunday's game•
-
Chargers' Hunter Henry: Lands on COVID-19 list•