Chargers' Hunter Henry: Won't return Sunday
The Chargers won't activate Henry (knee) from the PUP list Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Thus, Henry won't be available for Sunday's wild-card game at Baltimore.
Since returning to practice Dec. 17, Henry has increased his practice reps slowly but surely in anticipation of completing his recovery from a torn ACL suffered on May 22. However, he won't take the field for the Chargers' playoff opener, which means his teammates will have to emerge victorious Sunday for him to have any shot to suit up in the divisional round or beyond. With Henry unavailable, the team will continue to trust in Virgil Green and Antonio Gates at tight end, at least for one more game.
