Chargers' Isaac Rochell: Earning positive praise during minicamp
Rochell could be in position to earn a spot in the defensive line rotation, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Rochell has been perhaps the biggest Chargers riser throughout the offseason, as it's been difficult to find anything but glowing opinions of the 23-year-old. With Corey Liuget (suspension) out for the first four weeks of the regular season , Rochell is expected to compete with Darius Philon and Damion Square for additional snaps along the defensive line, whether that be at nose tackle or defensive end.
