Rochell could be in position to earn a spot in the defensive line rotation, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Rochell has been perhaps the biggest Chargers riser throughout the offseason, as it's been difficult to find anything but glowing opinions of the 23-year-old. With Corey Liuget (suspension) out for the first four weeks of the regular season, Rochell is expected to compete with Darius Philon and Damion Square for additional snaps at nose tackle or defensive end.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • browns-1400.jpg

    Old faces in new places

    Jamey Eisenberg looks at all the major transactions this offseason and the impact on their...

  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...