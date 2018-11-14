Rochell accumulated two tackles and 1.5 sacks during Sunday's 20-6 win over the Raiders.

With Joey Bosa (foot) sidelined, Rochell has managed to rack up 4.5 sacks as his replacement. Bosa is expected to return at some point in the coming weeks, and that could drastically cut into Rochell's playing time.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • eli-1400.jpg

    Week 11 Streamers

    Eli Manning came through in Week 10, and now he's the No. 1 streamer against the best matchup...

  • NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

    Week 11 Big Questions

    Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...

  • NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

    Week 11 Waiver Wire

    With six more teams on bye in Week 11, you're going to need some help from the waiver wire....