Chargers' Isaac Rochell: Full go Thursday
Rochell practiced in full Thursday after dealing with a ribs injury in the preseason.
Rochell was injured during Week 4 of the preseason, but looks to be back to full health ahead of the Chargers' season opener against the Colts. He will provide depth to Joey Rosa at defensive end.
