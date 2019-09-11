Chargers' Isaac Rochell: Not practicing Wednesday
Rochell (concussion) did not practice Wednesday.
Rochell appears to have sustained a concussion during Los Angeles' season-opening win over Indianapolis. He'll need to fully clear the league's protocol for head injuries before retaking the field.
