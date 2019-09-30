Chargers' Isaac Rochell: Plays 15 snaps
Playing a limited role, Rochell was able to record a sack in a 30-10 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.
Rochell remains a situational pass rusher within the confines of Los Angeles' defensive scheme. Because of his low usage rate, the 24-year-old remains largely an afterthought in IDP formats. That said, moving forward, if he continues finding his way to opposing quarterbacks, the Chargers will have no choice but to put more on Rochell's plate.
