Rochell (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Raiders.
Rochell was limited Wednesday and Thursday but he upgraded to full participation for Friday's practice. He should be ready for Sunday, and both Rochell and Uchenna Nwosu will handle an expanded workload because Joey Bosa (concussion) is considered doubtful.
More News
-
Chargers' Isaac Rochell: Receives tender from Chargers•
-
Chargers' Isaac Rochell: Plays 15 snaps•
-
Chargers' Isaac Rochell: Recovers from concussion•
-
Chargers' Isaac Rochell: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Isaac Rochell: Full go Thursday•
-
Chargers' Isaac Rochell: Suffers undisclosed injury•