Chargers' Isaac Rochell: Receives tender from Chargers
Rochell was tendered as a exclusive rights free agent by the Chargers.
Rochell, a seventh-round selection of the Chargers in 2017, has appeared in 35 games (three starts) across three seasons for the Bolts. Last season he recorded 12 tackles (three solo) and a sack across 16 games as a rotational piece behind starters Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Brady bounceback coming with Bucs?
Think Tom Brady's days as a legit Fantasy starter are numbered? Not anymore! An improved receiving...
-
Projecting Brady's Bucs
Can Tom Brady do what Bruce Arians wants? Can he keep Mike Evans and Chris Godwin among the...
-
Bridgewater to replace Newton
The Panthers are signing Teddy Bridgewater. Here's what it means for their 2020 projections.
-
Who will throw to Graham?
Heath Cummings isn't sure why the Bears gave Jimmy Graham all that money and speculates on...
-
Howard a starter for now
Jordan Howard found the perfect place to continue being undervalued in Fantasy football.
-
Rivers boosts Colts
The acquisition of Philip Rivers is a boon for the Colts pass catchers, but that doesn't necessarily...