Play

Rochell was tendered as a exclusive rights free agent by the Chargers.

Rochell, a seventh-round selection of the Chargers in 2017, has appeared in 35 games (three starts) across three seasons for the Bolts. Last season he recorded 12 tackles (three solo) and a sack across 16 games as a rotational piece behind starters Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.

More News
Our Latest Stories