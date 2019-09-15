Rochell (concussion) is active for Sunday's clash against the Lions.

Rochell had been questionable for this game after suffering a concussion in Week 1's win over the Colts, but has made a full recovery. He's expected to fill in as a depth defensive end for the game, and could see some snaps considering he's one of three active players at the position for the game.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories