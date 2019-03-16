Chargers' Isaac Rochell: Staying with Chargers
The Chargers re-signed Rochell on Friday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.
Rochell suited up for three games in San Diego during his rookie season, before earning a regular role with the club last year. He ended up appearing in all 16 games, including three starts, and accumulated 29 tackles (18 solo), five sacks, and one interception. He currently projects to provide depth behind Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram on the edge in 2019.
More News
-
Chargers' Isaac Rochell: Earns 1.5 sacks Sunday•
-
Chargers' Isaac Rochell: Opportunities likely in Bosa's absence•
-
Chargers' Isaac Rochell: Will start Sunday•
-
Chargers' Isaac Rochell: Earning praise during minicamp•
-
Chargers' Isaac Rochell: Promoted to active roster•
-
Isaac Rochell: Waived by Chargers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...