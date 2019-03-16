The Chargers re-signed Rochell on Friday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Rochell suited up for three games in San Diego during his rookie season, before earning a regular role with the club last year. He ended up appearing in all 16 games, including three starts, and accumulated 29 tackles (18 solo), five sacks, and one interception. He currently projects to provide depth behind Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram on the edge in 2019.

