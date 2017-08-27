Play

Burse (shoulder) was injured during Saturday's game against the Rams, Eric Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Burse has been playing with a torn labrum in his shoulder, and it is yet to be seen if this is a re-aggravation of the same injury. He has yet to record a reception in the NFL, yet he's had a solid preseason and was looking to steal one of the final receiver spots for the Chargers.

