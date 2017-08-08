Burse has participated in training camp with a torn labrum, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Burse finished last season as the return man for the Chargers, but now he's starting to impress as a viable receiver. As long as he can keep this injury under control, he should see an increase in offensive snaps, as well as maintain his returner role.

