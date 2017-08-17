Burse caught two of his four targets for 14 yards in the preseason loss to the Seahawks

While Burse is expected to play with a torn shoulder labrum, he's been one of the standout players throughout the beginning stages of training camp. While the second-year player isn't expected to be much of a fantasy asset this season with no less than five receivers ahead of him on the depth chart, Burse could catch onto the roster as return man.