Chargers' Isaiah Burse: Plays through shoulder injury
Burse caught two of his four targets for 14 yards in the preseason loss to the Seahawks
While Burse is expected to play with a torn shoulder labrum, he's been one of the standout players throughout the beginning stages of training camp. While the second-year player isn't expected to be much of a fantasy asset this season with no less than five receivers ahead of him on the depth chart, Burse could catch onto the roster as return man.
More News
-
Chargers' Isaiah Burse: Playing with torn labrum•
-
Chargers' Isaiah Burse: Signs exclusive-rights tender•
-
Chargers' Isaiah Burse: Does not record catch in 2016•
-
Chargers' Isaiah Burse: Promoted to active roster•
-
Isaiah Burse: Released by Chargers•
-
Chargers' Isaiah Burse: Promoted to active roster•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Follow our 0.5 PPR mock draft 1 ET
Our CBS Sports staff is taking part in a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft at 1 p.m. ET today, and...
-
Tight End Tiers 3.0
A Draft Day plan revolving around tight ends?! It might seem a little crazy, but if you pinpoint...
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 3.0
Sammy Watkins is the new No. 1 receiver in L.A., opening the door for a surprising new No....
-
Running Back Tiers 3.0
Leonard Fournette has a foot issue that has the Jaguars keeping him shelved. It might have...
-
Quarterback Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's not practicing and his Fantasy Football stock keeps sliding. See how he measures...
-
Johnson vs. Bell for the No. 1 pick
David Johnson and Le'Veon Bell are considered the two best choices for the No. 1 overall pick....