Spiller was active for Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Raiders, but did not record a snap.
Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley wound up as the only two running backs to take a snap in Sunday's loss. At this point, it's obvious the rookie's role has completely evaporated with the return of Kelley, and that's unlikely to change with the Chargers still in playoff contention.
More News
-
Chargers' Isaiah Spiller: Role diminished in win•
-
Chargers' Isaiah Spiller: Remains primary backup•
-
Chargers' Isaiah Spiller: Does almost nothing in loss•
-
Chargers' Isaiah Spiller: Just seven carries in win•
-
Chargers' Isaiah Spiller: Does nothing in first game•
-
Chargers' Isaiah Spiller: Pro debut imminent•