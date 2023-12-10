Spiller is active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Spiller has been a regular healthy scratch of late, but he'll be in uniform and has a chance to see some touches versus Denver, as the Chargers look for a potential spark in their ground game. Though Austin Ekeler remains in line to start, Joshua Kelley and Spiller are also expected to see work in the team's Week 14 backfield, with Ian Rapoport of NFL Network suggesting that Los Angeles may employ a 'hot hand' approach with its running backs Sunday.