Spiller tallied two carries for one yard and also caught his lone target for four yards in Saturday's 24-22 loss to the Bills.

It wasn't clear if Spiller had overtaken nominal starting running back Austin Ekeler in last Thursday's blowout loss to the Raiders, or if the dramatic upswing in playing time was due to the lopsided nature of the game. Saturday's outing seemed to confirm the second-year back is simply a change-of-pace option moving forward as he played just 17 offensive snaps, far fewer than Ekeler's 45. With the Chargers officially out of playoff contention, they could cede more playing to the 2022 fourth-round pick, but it's hard to imagine Spiller carving out a significant enough role to warrant fantasy consideration.