Spiller (ankle) is considered week-to-week, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
He won't play in the Chargers' final preseason game and can be considered questionable for Week 1 against the Raiders. Even if he gets healthy, it isn't clear Spiller will have a role in the season opener, as he ran behind Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree this preseason. The rookie is capable of moving ahead of those guys as the year progresses, but this ankle injury probably ends any chance to do it before Week 1.
