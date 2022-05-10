Spiller profiles as the front-runner for the Chargers' No. 2 running back job behind starter Austin Ekeler, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

With last year's top backup Justin Jackson not having been re-signed, there's a path for Spiller to claim the No. 2 role behind Ekeler. To do so, Spiller will have to beat out both Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree, but that's a plausible outcome, given that the Texas A&M product -- who the Chargers list at 6-foot-1, 215 pounds -- supplements his physical and elusive running style with solid enough hands to contribute as a pass-catcher. As long as Ekeler remains healthy, Spiller -- who is bouncing back from strained adductor muscle -- may not see steady volume, but if he indeed slots in ahead of Kelley and Rountree, the 2022 fourth-rounder would be a candidate to see an uptick in fantasy value in the event that Ekeler misses time for any reason.