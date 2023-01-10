Spiller finished the 2022-23 season with just 41 yards on 18 carries and caught all three of his targets for 13 yards.

Spiller appeared in just six games during his rookie season, as he was the odd-man out in the Chargers' backfield. The rookie running back was unable to carve himself a consistent role on offense and was repeatedly a healthy scratch. With Sony Michel now gone, Spiller will look to live up to his status as a fourth-round pick and will compete with Joshua Kelley for a more prominent role next season.