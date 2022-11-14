Spiller carried the ball four times for three yards in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the 49ers.

Spiller once again out-snapped veteran Sony Michel, but neither back was able to do much in their limited opportunities. Nominal No. 2 back, Joshua Kelley (knee), is expected to return in the coming weeks, which could relegate Spiller further down the depth chart. The rookie has a combined 12 carries for 27 yards over the last three weeks in Kelley's absence.