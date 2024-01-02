Spiller lost a yard on his lone carry and caught both of his targets for 10 yards in the 16-9 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

The Chargers struggled to get anything going on the ground as they averaged just 86 rushing yards on 24 carries across seven different ballcarriers. Spiller appears to have displaced Joshua Kelley as the team's No. 2 back behind Austin Ekeler considering Spiller played 12 snaps to Kelley's six, but the increase in playing time hasn't yielded much production for the 2022 fourth-round pick.