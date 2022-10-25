Spiller lost five yards in his only carry of Sunday's 37-23 blowout loss to the Seahawks.

The rookie made his NFL debut Sunday with Joshua Kelley (knee) set to miss at minimum next four weeks, but the Chargers fell behind by three scores in the first quarter, which limited any opportunities for the likes of Spiller or Sony Michel. The rookie does have draft pedigree relative to Michel and also profiles as a better receiving target out of the backfield, but given the 21-year-old's much maligned preseason and subsequent multiple healthy inactives to begin the 2022 campaign, it's clear Spiller will need to earn his way into a more prominent role.