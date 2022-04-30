The Chargers selected Spiller (groin) in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 123rd overall.

The Chargers didn't have many needs entering the 2022 NFL Draft, but the selection of Spiller shores up an obvious weak spot on the roster. The Texas A&M product was billed as a possible second-round selection after back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, but after straining his adductor prior to the combine and subsequently running a 4.63 40-yard dash at his pro day, it became clear Spiller was not a high-round back that some projected. That being said, the junior plays much faster on tape, particularly once getting into the open field, and he's a plus receiver even for his size (6-foot, 217 pounds). Los Angeles desperately needed a second back to take some workload off Austin Ekeler, and it's entirely possible Spiller might already be a better backup than lackluster incumbents Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree. Kelley, Rountree and Justin Jackson combined for 137 carries and 28 targets last season as part of the jumbled timeshare behind Ekeler. Expect Spiller to immediately assume most of those opportunities with the possibility for additional workload should the Chargers make good on their promise to limit Ekeler's exposure somewhat in 2022.