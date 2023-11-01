Watch Now:

Spiller rushed three times for three yards while securing his lone target for five yards in Sunday's 30-13 win

Spiller played just eight of the Chargers 69 offensive snaps Sunday, operating as the team's No. 3 running back behind Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley. With such limited usage, Spiller will remain far off the fantasy radar when the Chargers visit the Jets in Week 9.

