Spiller rushed 10 times for 34 yards and brought in his only target for 10 yards in the Chargers' 29-22 preseason loss to the Rams on Saturday night.

The rookie fourth-round pick saw his first carry with 4:39 remaining in the first half as the third running back in, and he ended up pacing the Chargers in carries and rushing yards. While Spiller wasn't exactly efficient on the ground, he was also playing behind an assortment of second- and third-team offensive linemen. Spiller remains in a battle with the likes of Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree for positioning behind Austin Ekeler, and he should have ample opportunity to make his case again in next Saturday night's home preseason clash against the Cowboys.