Spiller carried the ball once for two yards in the 20-17 loss to the Cowboys on Monday.

Spiller's lone touch came in the first half as the Chargers predictably shifted back to using Austin Ekeler, now healthy, as the primary option of the backfield. Joshua Kelley returned to his usual role as the team's backup meaning Spiller, who saw three total offensive snaps Monday, is essentially out of the fantasy picture.